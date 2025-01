WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Anderson, a veterinarian and former Republican member of the Texas House of Representatives, represented District 56, which includes Waco and most of McLennan County.

First elected in 2004, Anderson served the district for multiple terms, advocating for his community throughout his tenure.

The council's proclamation recognizes Anderson’s contributions to the Waco area and his decades-long commitment to public service and animal welfare.