Voluntary water conservation request issued for these Central Texas cities

HARKER HEIGTHS, Texas (KXXV) — A voluntary water conservation request was been issued late Tuesday night for the Cities of Harker Heights, Nolanville, Killeen, Ft Hood, and Copperas Cove.

The request is to "voluntarily implement water restrictions during this cold spell" according to a Facebook post by The City of Harker Heights.

The Belton Water Treatment Plant is under construction and operating at reduced capacity.

Plant 4, their largest plant, is currently out of service for a filter pipe gallery rehabilitation project.

With that plant out of service, they have 50 MGD (million gallons daily) firm capacity; flows have been trending around 30 MGD but are increasing, and some water storage tank levels are beginning to drop.



According to the post:

WCID is working to identify the causes of increased water flow but has asked local communities and neighbors to voluntarily conserve water where possible.





It might just be a matter of limiting how much water is dripping into your sink. Every little bit will help.

Follow Bobby on social media!