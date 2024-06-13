Veterans discuss Copperas Cove PD getting funding for a Mental Health Response Team

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Police Department is set to receive a nearly $750,000 grant for a Mental Health Response Team.

”With this grant, what we are now able to do, is dedicate those specific officers to that,” said Cpt. Gabriel Cardona, Copperas Cove Police Department. “That is their priority.”

Knowing that a lot of veterans and active-duty soldiers live in the city, 25 News met with a few at Leaf Affair Cigar Lounge in Killeen to hear their thoughts on the new Mental Health unit in Copperas Cove.

“How do think this team could actually help the veteran community,” we asked.

”The majority of this community, Bell County, Coryell County, surrounding counties, are majority military and majority veterans,” said Willie Keller, Commander of VFW Post 12209. “Anything that they can show empathy and compassion for them with overcoming it. A lot of us are plagued with PTSD on a daily basis.”

Retired veteran Jacobo Gaitan lives in Copperas Cove and said some of his fellow vets have struggled with PTSD that puts them back in combat and approaching them in the right way is very important.

”It could escalate kind if quick.” said Gaitan. “So, it could become an issue. So, it’s obviously good if the police department sends a team that is trained to deal with somebody like that.,”

Other veterans at the lounge agreed that it would be nothing but positive to have a team like this at CCPD.

The funds will become available in October and the goal is to build the team with current officers, but other options are on the table.

”If we cannot fill that current staffing, then we are going to look into advertising this externally,” said Cpt. Cardona.

If you are a veteran or anyone else who is struggling remember, it is ok to talk about it and you can always call the Suicide and Crisis Hotline by dialing 9-8-8.

