‘Very inspiring’: Dozens gather at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery to honor fallen heroes

KILLEEN, Texas — Millions of Americans have served in the armed forces, and some have made the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery their final resting place.

”There are over 11,000 service members laid to rest in this cemetery,” said Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, Commanding Gerneral of Fort Cavazos and Iii Corps.

“That's 11,000 Americans who raised their right hands and swore and oath to support and defend the constitution of the United States.”

Memorial Day is a solemn time to honor them and their family members like Doris Mackey, whose husband served in Vietnam and was buried here at the Veterans Cemetery in 2022.

”He was a very proud veteran,” Mackey sId.

“Everywhere he went, he wore this hat and everywhere I go in that, I keep his hat.”

Mackey joined dozens of others, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, at the cemetery for the annual ceremony to honor our fallen service members.

”Today we gather to show our gratitude and our deepest respect for all of those who died in service to our great nation,” Gov. Abbott said.

For Mackey, the speech from Lt. Gen. Bernabe hit home.

”Very inspiring, touching my heart and tears came to my eyes,” Mackey said.

“Especially when I heard the salute, the gun salute — it always brings back memories.”

”Today, on this Memorial Day, we honor in particular those men and women who gave their last full measure of devotion in the service to our nation,” Lt. Gen Bernabe said.

More than 40 service members who died in combat are buried at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.

They now lay in formation among thousands of veterans who were prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice, just as they did.