United Way of Central Texas opens applications for local Tornado Relief Fund

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Applications are now open for the United Way of Central Texas' local Tornado Relief Fund — it's for those in Temple who were affected by the two tornadoes in late May.

The funds will help with utility bills, building and vehicle repair, rent and mortgage assistance, and covering the cost of prescription drugs and food.

Money is limited and donations are still being accepted.

Click here for more information, and click here to access the application, instructions, and a list of required documentation.