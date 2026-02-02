TSA introduces $45 fee for travelers without Real ID starting February 1

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Travelers heading to the airport without a Real ID or other accepted identification now face a new $45 fee under the Transportation Security Administration's Confirm ID process that began February 1.

The fee covers 10 days of travel and includes extra identity verification checks at security checkpoints. TSA spokesperson Dave Fitz said about 94% of travelers nationwide are already compliant with Real ID requirements, and the new fee targets the remaining 6% who haven't upgraded their identification.

"From May until now, the taxpayers have been paying for that. So, the fee is being put back on the travelers," Fitz said.

"This is really again for that 6% who do not have that star in their upper right-hand corner of the Texas driver's license, or maybe don't have a passport or military ID," Fitz said.

Local reactions to the new fee are mixed. Brazos County resident Suzanne Field expressed frustration with the additional cost.

"They're putting fees on everything. I'm surprised they don't have a fee for wearing a coat," Field said.

Field also criticized the requirement, saying she doesn't think travelers should have to "jump through hoops and prove that I live here."

However, some travelers see the security benefits. Dan Nagao, a traveler, acknowledged the necessity of thorough identification checks.

"Just like anything else, you know, everybody's gonna have to adapt," Nagao said.

"Airplane can't pull over. So maybe it's a good thing that they find out who exactly is supposed to be on that plane," Nagao said.

Field predicted the new requirement will create additional challenges at government offices.

"It's gonna make the DMV very busy," Field said.

TSA officials emphasize that identity verification remains a critical component of aviation security. Fitz encouraged travelers to obtain proper identification before their next flight.

"We need you to do your part and go ahead and just go to the Texas Motor Vehicles and get yourself a Real ID," Fitz said.

The TSA website provides a complete list of acceptable forms of identification and allows travelers to check their current ID status.

