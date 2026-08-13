WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A new executive order could change the routine childhood vaccine schedule that parents and pediatricians have long followed.

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Trump executive order could change childhood vaccine schedule, sparking questions from Waco-area parents

President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for childhood shots to be spread across separate medical visits and reducing the number of recommended vaccines. With kids heading back to the classroom, a China Spring mother shared what the potential changes could mean for her family.

Katie Bullard said she has followed the standard vaccine schedule for both of her children.

"I have vaccinated them up to date, uh, usually whenever the doctor says to, um. Pretty much go by, you know, the list and stuff," Bullard said.

Bullard said she is aware something is changing but is taking a wait-and-see approach.

"I know there's a new one out there, but, or something's going on with the vaccinations. I don't know yet, but I mean, I'm gonna keep them up to date for now, um, and see what happens," Bullard said.

The Trump administration says giving parents more options over the timing and frequency of their children's shots could encourage more families to vaccinate.

Bullard said the vaccination status of children around her kids is something she thinks about.

"Um, just a little bit just because of the outbreak that happened recently," Bullard said.

The order also calls for federal health officials to develop a plan to offer measles, mumps and rubella as three separate shots. Currently in the U.S., those three are offered together through the MMR vaccine. The Associated Press reports some public health experts disagree with spacing out the current schedule, warning that longer gaps between shots could leave some children without protection from certain diseases for longer.

The executive order does not immediately change Texas school vaccine requirements, but it could lead to changes in federal recommendations going forward.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

