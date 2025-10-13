Troy residents frustrated with deteriorating road conditions ahead of November tax vote

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — Troy residents are frustrated with deteriorating roads and will vote on Nov. 4, 2025 on a tax increase to fund street repairs. Longtime resident Karen Herzog and newcomer Colby Morris both describe the roads as embarrassingly rough, with potholes that make driving uncomfortable. While city officials were unavailable for comment due to the holiday closures on how the tax funds would be used, residents hope the ballot measure will provide revenue for much-needed infrastructure improvements. Some residents are excited about the potential for better roads if the tax increase passes.



The Problem : Troy roads have severe potholes and flooding issues that embarrass residents

: Troy roads have severe potholes and flooding issues that embarrass residents The Solution : November 4 ballot measure proposes tax increase for street repair funding

: November 4 ballot measure proposes tax increase for street repair funding The Impact: Some roads flood so badly during rain that the city must close them completely

Check out the story:

Troy's Bumpy Roads: Residents Hope November Vote Brings Change

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Troy residents are growing increasingly frustrated with the city's deteriorating road conditions as they prepare to vote on a tax increase aimed at funding street repairs this November.

Karen Herzog, a longtime Troy resident, has experienced her fair share of bumpy rides around town and is getting tired of the rough conditions.

"It's pretty rough," Herzog said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

25 News' Marc Monroy decided to check out the road conditions by taking a drive around town with Herzog to get a firsthand look at how bumpy the ride can get.

"It's kind of embarrassing when people go down this and you see the traffic come through and you'll come down this road but you're like thinking for yourself oh don't go down that one goes down Ellis it's a little bit better," Herzog said.

The poor road conditions are also concerning newcomers to the area.

Colby Morris, Herzog's next-door neighbor, said the current state of Troy's streets reminds him of another Central Texas town.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

"It's like Marlin since you almost break your neck trying to go down the road so I think they should some more pride with the streets they have here," Morris said.

On Nov. 4, voters will have the chance to decide on a new tax increase aimed at providing revenue for street repairs.

"I honestly think that if they don't do anything about it then it's going to get really bad," Morris added.

25 News reached out to the city on Friday but wasn't able to get a breakdown on how leaders plan on using the extra funds due to Monday being a holiday.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

"I think we really need to focus on our neighborhoods and clean up Troy to get these roads fixed," Herzog said.

Potholes aren't the only issues affecting Troy's roads.

On Austin Street, Herzog pointed out weather-related concerns.

"This road floods when it rains a lot," Herzog said.

When asked how bad the flooding gets, Herzog explained the severity of the situation.

"So bad they cut it off; they close the road because it's too deep," Herzog said.

Although the road issues are bothering longtime residents now, the potential for improved roads if the ballot measure passes is exciting some neighbors.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.