Troy approves water, trash rate increase as residents struggle with rising utility costs

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Troy residents are feeling the pinch as the city council voted Monday night to raise trash collection rates by nearly $2, adding to a growing list of utility cost increases affecting local households.

Larry Hayes, a Troy resident, said the mounting expenses are straining his budget.

"Everything is pretty tight with everything like food going up, water going up, gas going up everything is going up but your paycheck," Hayes said.

City Manager Taylor Whichard IV explained that the rate increase stems from rising costs faced by the city's waste contractor, Frontier Waste Solutions.

"The main reason it's going up because according to Frontier Waste Solutions is because of the landfill fees increasing 6% and an increase in their insurance for each truck," Whichard said.

According to city agenda documents, Frontier Waste Solutions outlined four cost drivers behind the increase, including a 3% year-to-year change and a recycling fee hike.

A Frontier spokesperson cited contractual agreements requiring the city to raise rates, while noting significant increases in company operational costs. According to the spokesperson, the price of a garbage truck has risen from $300,000 to nearly $500,000 in the past five years.

The trash rate increase comes on top of a recent water rate hike that added $15.50 to monthly bills, including sewer fees. Hayes said the combined increases are creating financial pressure for residents.

"You go up 5-10-15 bucks on just garbage alone plus the water bill and the water bill is also going up as well," Hayes said.

"It's only $1.80 which is still less than a bottle of coke at the local gas station," Whichard said.

Hayes suggested the city should engage more directly with residents to better understand the impact of these increases.

"If the city could come out and talk to some of the customers that's in the neighborhood then they can maybe get a real good view," Hayes said.

