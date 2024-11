WEST, Texas (KXXV) — All southbound traffic on I-35 at mile marker 356 just north of West is shut down — traffic is being diverted to the frontage at Exit 356.

Texas DPS troopers responded to a semi-truck trailer on fire around 8 a.m. Wednesday, and Texas DPS is now taking over the scene.

Delays are expected to last up to eight hours as crews clean up the scene and complete roadway assessments.