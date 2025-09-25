Today in Your Neighborhood: Thursday, September 25

Marlin City Manager Talks

City leaders in Marlin are set to discuss the City Manager position on Thursday. The meeting includes an executive session and public discussion.

A special-called meeting is also scheduled to discuss the Hobby lift station pump.

Former Sheriff Funeral

Funeral services are planned Thursday for the retired Hill County Sheriff Brent Button.

Waco Road Project

The City of Waco is holding its second public meeting on the proposed Speegleville Road Project. The in-person option will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fellowship Bible Church in McGregor.