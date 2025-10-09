Today in Your Neighborhood: Thursday, October 9

Marlin discusses city manager

The City of Marlin holds a special called meeting Thursday. The city council meets at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the City Manager position. In June, the council voted to terminate then City Manager Elza Daviss. She had been in the role less than a year.

College Station Kerrville response recognition

The city council on Thursday will proclaim October 9, 2025 as "Bonfire Day" to Aggie Bonfire for the Kerrville flood response. Bonfire deployed 123 student volunteers, 15 chainsaws, 70 gallons of mixed gas, food, clothes, and additional resources.

Pink out for HOT Rodeo

Thursday is Pink Night at the Heart O' Texas Rodeo! You're encouraged to wear pink to honor survivors and show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.