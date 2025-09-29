Today in Your Neighborhood: Monday, September 29

Free Pet Vaccines in Killeen

Killeen Animal Services and Petco Love are teaming up to offer the community free vaccines for cats and dogs today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center, located at 3301 South WS Young Drive.

This is a drive-thru clinic and vaccines are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Please keep pets on a leash or in a pet-safe carrier.

Vaccines being offered are:



DAPPv for dogs

HCP for cats

Rabies for cats and dogs

College Station City Council special meeting

The College Station City Council is holding a special meeting to discuss a potential convention or multi-use center.

Legends Global is giving a presentation on its business model and potential opportunities for a multi-event center in College Station, and the city council will provide its direction on potential next steps.

The meeting starts at 3 p.m. at City Hall.

Morgan's Point Resort city meeting

The city council will be holding a workshop and meeting for the Proposed Budget FY 2025-2026 and Tax Rate. The workshop starts at 5 p.m. and the special session starts at 6 p.m. in the Mic and Garret Hill Event Center.