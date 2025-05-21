Today in Your Neighborhood: May 21

Here's what's happening Today in Your Neighborhood:

Waco: EMS Memorial

It's EMS Week, and our community is honoring EMS personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty, as well as those who have left a lasting impact on our emergency response community. The 17th Annual Heart of Texas EMS Memorial is on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at 11:30 AM at the Waco Suspension Bridge.

Killeen Graduations

Wednesday kicks off a week of graduations for the Killeen Independent School District. Congrats to all the grads! See the full schedule byclicking here.

Big 12 Baseball

The Baylor Bears take on Oklahoma State Cowboys on Wednesday afternoon in Arlington. Sic 'em!