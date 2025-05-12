Today in Your Neighborhood: May 12

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happening today in your neighborhood:

BELTON ISD MEMBERS

Belton Independent School District is swearing in its newest school board members Monday. During the meeting, the board will also review progress measures for the next school year, examine potential property purchases, and make final adjustments to this year's budget.

COPPERAS COVE ISD MEETING

In Copperas Cove, the school board is also meeting today to discuss hires for the next school year and modify its schedule for testing days. That meeting begins at noon at the district board room.

BRIDGE WORK

Meanwhile, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is beginning work on a bridge over Tehuacana Creek today. The plan involves demolishing the current bridges and replacing them with one new, wider bridge.

