Today in Your Neighborhood: June 27

CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE:

More than 30 cadets will graduate from Central Texas College's police academy today, marking their transition into professional careers amid statewide recruitment efforts by law enforcement agencies.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the Anderson Campus Center in Killeen.

WACO BRICK STORE:

In Waco, Brick Store Waco, a new Lego resale shop where customers can buy and trade all things Lego, will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at Richland Mall at 10 a.m.

FEED THE NEED:

oday also marks the final day to donate to our Feed the Need food drive, which has raised close to $3,000 so far.

After the break, I'll show you exactly what goes into feeding a family in Central Texas.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.