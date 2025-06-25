Today in Your Neighborhood: June 25

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Happening today in your neighborhood...

MCLENNAN COUNTY ALZHEIMER'S EXPO

The third annual McLennan County Alzheimer's Expo kicks off today, providing free resources to those impacted by the disease.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at First Woodway Baptist Church.

LA VEGA ISD

In other community news, La Vega ISD is holding a ribbon cutting and open house today for the newly remodeled and expanded field house, which will house a new weight room and locker room.

Those interested in touring the facility can visit Willie Williams Stadium at 10 a.m.

I-35 CONSTRUCTION

Meanwhile, drivers should prepare for major construction on Interstate 35 today. The highway will be reduced to two lanes from 12th Street to South Loop 340.

