Today in Your Neighborhood: June 13

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Happening today in your neighborhood...

WACO ISD

Big changes are underway in your neighborhood today as Waco ISD begins construction on a new campus.

FEED THE NEED

The “Feed the Need” campaign continues, aiming to raise funds and awareness to fight food insecurity across Central Texas.

In addition, several area school districts are opening their cafeterias during the summer to provide free meals to children and families. With school out, the goal is to ensure no child goes hungry.

Local officials and volunteers are encouraging families in need to take advantage of these resources and for others to contribute where they can—either through donations or by volunteering.