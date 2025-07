CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Communities across Central Texas are celebrating Independence Day with parades, festivals, concerts, and fireworks displays, drawing families and neighbors together for a patriotic day of fun.

In Belton, the day kicked off with the city’s annual Fourth of July Parade at 9 a.m., followed by a festival along Nolan Creek with food, games, and live entertainment. The celebration will wrap up tonight with a fireworks show near Touchdown Alley.