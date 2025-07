BUDGET PLANS

A public hearing on Killeen's finalized proposed budget, which highlighs council priorities, new positions, and a four percent cost of living increase in employee salaries.

3:00 p.m.

Killeen City Council chambers

RECOVERY CENTER

A disaster recovery center is available in Burnet County.

8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Burnet Community Center

HIRING EVENT

Workforce Solutions of Central Texas hosts annual Summer Surge Hiring Event.

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Cadence Bank Center, Belton