Three Killeen ISD middle schools face state intervention deadlines, develop turnaround plan

Enhanced Academic Programs : Students will receive frequent testing, extra tutoring, targeted small-group learning, and quick reteach cycles to help them catch up faster academically.

Backup Plans Ready: Each school has contingency measures in place, including potential student transfers to nearby campuses or charter partnerships if improvement goals aren't met.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Three Killeen Independent School District campuses — Eastern Hills, Manor, and Palo Alto middle schools — are now under strict deadlines to show improvement or face potential state intervention.

Each school has submitted a turnaround plan aimed at boosting test scores, reducing behavior issues, and maintaining local control over its operations.

Eastern Hills Middle School changes

At Eastern Hills Middle School, district leaders say a new principal and instructional coaches will lead the improvement efforts.

Students can expect frequent testing, extra tutoring programs, and a stronger discipline plan. If the school doesn't meet state targets, there's even a contingency plan to move students to nearby campuses.

Manor Middle School improvements

Manor Middle School is focusing on teacher support and data-driven instruction. Multi-classroom leaders will help coach teachers, and students will see more targeted small-group learning and expanded tutoring time.

The district is also keeping the option open for a charter partnership if progress stalls.

Palo Alto Middle School strategies

At Palo Alto Middle School, administrators plan to spend more time in classrooms, providing feedback and follow-up. Short assessments and quick reteach cycles will help students catch up faster, while new discipline systems aim to keep classes on track.

Like the other campuses, a backup plan is in place if the school doesn't meet its goals.

District leaders say these plans are crucial to avoid further sanctions from the state and to keep local control over Killeen schools.

