'This is my choice': Central Texans weigh in on 'miracle weight loss drug'

WACO, Texas — It's being labeled as the "miracle weight loss drug" — Ozempic and other diabetic medications are being used for more than the diabetic medical treatment, like weight loss.

Patients on both sides of the topic speak on how they feel about the direction these drugs are headed towards.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Judith Nees checks her blood sugar regularly as a Type 2 diabetic — she’s on several medications, including Ozempic.

The injectable drug's main purpose is to stabilize blood sugar levels.

“It’s great stuff, to help me lose more weight while being a diabetic and getting blood sugars controlled,” Nees said.

But because of its weight loss effects, it’s taken diet culture by storm, now being used as a weight loss drug by many, like Jennifer.

“I was overweight, I was struggling to lose weight, I took fentermine for probably two or three years,” said local weight loss patient, Jennifer.

Jennifer has had plenty success with Ozempic, saying she doesn’t know what she would do without it, but she had to do without it for five months when her insurance stopped covering it.

“You needed something, and the doctor prescribed you what?" 25 News' Heather Healy asked.

“The compound version of Ozempic — semi-glutide,” Jennifer said.

"You’re doing pretty well with it — and you’ve lost weight with this — how much?"

“10 pounds and tomorrow will be be third injection,” Jennifer said.

But how safe are these weekly injections for everyone? A local doctor shared some information.

"If they need the drugs, I think it’s a reasonable thing to do, you need to start slow and work up to avoid the side effects, but they’ve been very effective for patients who need to lose weight,” said Dr. David Winter, Attending Physician at Baylor Scott & White.

Very effective means high demand and shorter supply and for the patients that need this for their diabetes.

“This is not supposed to be used for athletes — the American Medical Association was clamping down on this, and that’s fine with me,” Nees said.

But for Jennifer, she wouldn’t take back what the drug has done for her far beyond her weight loss.

“It’s totally worth it — people might get down on me for taking because I’m overweight, but that’s their choices and this is my choice,” she said.