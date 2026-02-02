Thieves target electrical breakers at Brazos County construction sites, causing thousands in losses

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Construction sites across Bryan and College Station are facing a growing threat as thieves target electrical breakers, leaving contractors worried and projects at risk.

The thefts appear to be driven by the rising price of silver, according to investigators. Apartment complexes under construction, new developments and vacant buildings across Brazos County are all vulnerable targets.

"It doesn't surprise me, especially some of the ones that are kind of in the rural areas," said Moses Ramirez with Britt Rice Electric.

Bryan Police report that more than 30 units were hit recently in one area alone, with losses climbing into the tens of thousands of dollars.

"One particular area of town that is under construction, we responded out there for multiple units for construction theft. In this particular case it was breakers that was targeted," said Seth Waller with the Bryan Police Department.

The thefts have nothing to do with electricity but everything to do with the valuable materials inside the breakers.

"Construction thefts aren't new, right? The construction materials, roofing materials, lumber, everything is very expensive right now," Waller said.

Moses Ramirez has worked in the electrical trade for almost 30 years. He tells 15 ABC the thefts don't just impact budgets — they slow down projects and drive up costs for everyone involved.

"It affects a lot of people and some of the stuff that we can't just get it overnight," Ramirez said.

The impact extends beyond individual projects to the broader community.

"All this is for everybody. It's gonna benefit, you know, everybody in the community," Ramirez said. "For the smaller companies, it can cripple them as far as the rise in insurance on things and stuff."

With construction happening throughout the area, police are urging residents to stay vigilant.

"Everywhere you turn there's construction going on," Waller said. "If you see any suspicious activity in or around those construction areas anywhere, call us immediately."

Bryan Police are asking all residents to stay alert and report any suspicious activity to help prevent future thefts.

