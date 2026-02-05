CALDWELL, Texas (KRHD) — John E. Hejl Park in Caldwell is getting a significant boost thanks to new funding approved by the City Council, bringing enhanced amenities to one of the community's most beloved recreational spaces.

Watch the full story here:

The grass is getting greener: the glow-up at Caldwell's Hejl Park is on the way

The park already offers an impressive array of facilities including a playground, fitness and pickleball courts, softball and soccer fields, a splash pad, a stocked fishing pond and an 18-hole disc golf course. Now, city leaders plan to expand these offerings even further.

Kenny Graves

"It's just a great place for families to come out from early morning till late in the evening and it's very well lit, just lots of great things here," Mayor Janice Easter said.

The upcoming improvements will focus on refreshing the park's walking trail system, which spans several miles throughout the facility. The trails will receive new pavement to enhance the experience for visitors.

"We're gonna amp up our walking trails. We've got a good couple of miles of walking trails through the park. They're gonna get just a refresh on pavement," Easter said.

Kenny Graves

The city also plans to add another pickleball court due to the sport's growing popularity at the facility.

"I'm gonna add another pickleball court because as you can see in the back we've got, it's a very popular, very popular place to be in Caldwell," Easter said.

Kenny Graves

Local residents express strong appreciation for the park's role in the community. Payton Meckel, a Caldwell resident, highlighted how essential the space is for families.

"This is the place that you come to bring your babies and let them run around. This is probably the only place that we bring him to get out his energy and we're just so thankful to have an atmosphere like this," Meckel said.

Kenny Graves

The park's disc golf course has gained particular recognition, having been designed with help from the Texas A&M disc golf team. This collaboration has elevated the facility's profile and attracted visitors from beyond Caldwell.

Kenny Graves

"And now this is actually Texas A&M's competitive disc golf course," Easter said.

The course's reputation has drawn players from across the region, contributing to local tourism and community engagement.

Armory Disc Golf

"It's cool to see that that many people come to Caldwell just for that sport and along with our pickleball court," Meckel said.

Looking ahead, Mayor Easter indicated that playground equipment upgrades are being considered for next year's budget, showing the city's continued commitment to enhancing recreational opportunities for residents.

Kenny Graves

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.