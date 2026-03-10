Texas SNAP recipients can no longer use benefits to buy candy, sugary drinks starting April 1

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Starting April 1, Texas SNAP recipients will no longer be able to use their Lone Star Cards to purchase candy, sweetened drinks, or other items with 5 grams or more of added sugar.

For many local families, grocery shopping is already a careful balance between budgeting and putting food on the table. The new restrictions mean items like candy, gum, sweetened drinks, cereal, or fruit with added sugars will be denied at checkout.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission says the change is designed to encourage healthier food choices. The policy follows the passage of Senate Bill 379 by the Texas Legislature, which was approved last year.

One expert warned the transition may not be seamless for families who rely on the program.

"That it's gonna create at first a lot of confusion as people go to buy the regular items that they're used to buying, uh, the cereals and other things to realize that's not covered. And for some families, if it's not covered by SNAP, they can't afford it. And so for some families, this is going to change diets, and this is going to change purchasing habits."

25 News posted a video on Facebook early Monday morning to hear how this may affect our community. Some agreed and some disagreed, but many were wondering why the change is happening.

Financial expert Bill Dendy explained the reasoning behind the policy.

"Basically, uh, we're going to limit the uh purchase of sugary drinks and non-nutritional foods. The idea is that the government is helping pay for foods that should be nutritious and not soda pops and chips and, and things that are non-nutritious. This is sugary products are not going to be allowed beginning April 1st."

The SNAP program currently helps about 3.3 million Texans purchase groceries.

