Texas shoppers can save money on emergency preparation supplies during tax-free holiday

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas shoppers can save money on emergency preparation supplies during this weekend's tax-free holiday.

Starting Saturday through Monday, Texans can purchase emergency preparation supplies without breaking the bank during a tax-free holiday.

With severe weather always a possibility in Central Texas, from flash floods to wildfires, it is essential to be prepared.

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Texas shoppers can save money on emergency preparation supplies during this weekend's tax-free holiday

"How prepared are you in case of an emergency? Uh, I am not prepared at all, to tell you honestly," John Lee said.

Texas is offering tax-free deals on dozens of items, including generators under $3,000. Flashlights, batteries, and first aid kits under $75 also qualify, along with portable radios and fire extinguishers.

"I could be more prepared… outside of that, I guess evacuation plan… food that I’d be able to feed my kids if something bad happened, but nothing too in depth," an unnamed Waco resident said.

The tax break applies whether you shop in-store or online. However, keep in mind that delivery fees count toward the total price, which could push some items out of the tax-free range.

If you do get charged sales tax on qualifying items, you can request a refund from the store or through the state.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

