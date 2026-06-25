Texas ranchers learn to fight against new world screwworm threat at annual Central Texas cattle event

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — The 16th annual Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Stocker Cattle Program held in West brought together ranchers from several Central Texas communities to learn best practices for raising healthy herds.

Watch Full Story Here:

Texas ranchers learn to fight back against new world screwworm threat at annual cattle event

From vaccinations to livestock insurance and online marketplace scams, the program helps Central Texas ranchers stay ahead of challenges impacting the agriculture industry. But this year, one topic dominated conversations: New World Screwworm.

The return of New World screwworm to Texas weighed heavily on attendees. For ranchers like Jackie Bradley, the information shapes his everyday practices.

"I like the advice on how to work cattle about vaccines. I know I went to one decades ago and I still remember everything about how sensitive the vaccines are and how they need to be," Bradley said.

As the threat of screwworm moves closer to Central Texas, Bradley is already adjusting his approach.

"Injectable wormer really helps prevent the screw worm from growing in the cattle. We always use pour-on, so as the screw worm gets closer to this area we'll use injectables instead," Bradley said.

Dr. Sonja Swiger, an extension entomology specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife, explained the current condition of new world screwworm in Texas.

"We are seeing infestations down in the southwest side of the state, and I'm just gonna kind of talk to the folks here just to get them up to date what they're dealing with and what would happen if it does show up here in different parts of the state of Texas," Swiger said.

While no cases have been reported in Central Texas, Swiger said education and prevention remain the best defense.

"Very important. The most important thing we can do is prevent it, and that is to prevent the movement of animals that are infested. That's the easiest way to spread it," Swiger said.

For Bradley, events like this help ensure ranchers have the tools they need to protect their livestock and their livelihoods.

"Yeah, it's very important because half the stuff I learned, I mean, I've been doing it 40 years, but I still learn every time I come to one of these," Bradley said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

