Texas House takes up data centers, controversial electric transmission line project ahead of January session

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Members of the Texas House of Representatives are trying to clear the air over data centers and controversial plans for new power lines — issues that have been impacting some of our Central Texas neighbors for months.

The House is again taking questions about data centers and a proposed 765-kilovolt transmission line project, after months of public hearings. The transmission line project would install a series of towers more than 100 feet tall, starting in Bell County and running to the Permian Basin.

Claire Nelson, who lives in Burnet County, said the persistence of her fellow Texans is not going unnoticed.

"I really have to applaud my fellow Texas neighbors because this is round three for many of us," Nelson said.

Lawmakers questioned cost estimates for the project during the hearing.

"It is going to go up. It's just not going to go up as much as it would under current rules. Is that correct? Yes. I don't want anybody walking out here thinking that residential rates are going down, and I mean that was kind of what I was led to believe in the answer to McQueeney's, and they're not. Is that correct? That's right."

Beth Kunz, also of Burnet County, said she is glad every aspect of state government is asking questions before the Legislature reconvenes in January 2027.

"Representatives their districts are much smaller, you know, they're based on population, whereas, you know, the senators had big districts some knew about it some it was a learning lesson so we wanna make sure the folks here today partake in that learning lesson," Kunz said.

On the data center front, leaders asked about Gov. Greg Abbott's requirement for data centers to audit their impact on the power grid, local communities and taxes.

One state representative raised questions about whether government agencies are equipped to conduct that review.

"Information and detail on the extent to which data centers are paying their own way or depending on the state for financial assistance that would include all state and local tax incentives, grants, abatements, or other public financial assistance. Are either the PUC or ERCOT set up to undertake that type of review," the representative said.

As some neighbors protested outside, residents like Mia Sarot encouraged Texans to get involved.

"If you care about what happens in this state and you care about your property rights and you care about what the government does and you care about the money that is spent on your behalf that you have to pay for later, you need to get involved. So you need to do your research," Sarot said.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas has still not made a final decision regarding the transmission line project.

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