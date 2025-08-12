Texas House special session stalls as Democrats break quorum, delaying action on redistricting, flood relief

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas House failed to reach quorum Tuesday during a special session, with only 95 of the required 100 members present, halting work on key bills like redistricting, a THC ban, and flood relief measures. Republican leaders, including Rep. Pat Curry, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and Gov. Greg Abbott, blasted Democrats for leaving the state, calling it a dereliction of duty. Democrats and their allies defended the walkout, accusing Republicans of political maneuvering to benefit Donald Trump and manipulate voting maps.



Texas House had only 95 members present Tuesday, falling short of the 100 needed for quorum.

House Democrats’ absence stopped progress on redistricting, THC ban, flood relief, and disaster response bills.

Rep. Pat Curry called on Democrats to return and fulfill their constitutional duties.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick vowed the Senate will keep passing bills until the House reconvenes.

Democrat Mark Hays accused Gov. Abbott of prioritizing Donald Trump’s political goals.

Group Sabotaging Our Safety accused GOP of withholding flood relief funds for political gain.

Hays warned redistricting efforts would dilute minority voting power.

Gov. Abbott condemned Democrats for abandoning their responsibilities.

The Texas House of Representatives failed to reach a quorum Tuesday during a special called session, with only 95 members present out of the required 100.

"A quorum is not present," announced House Speaker Dustin Burrows as the session began.

The absence of House Democrats has effectively halted progress on several key bills, including redistricting, a THC ban, and measures for flood relief and disaster response.

State Rep. Pat Curry, a Republican representing District 56, expressed frustration with his absent colleagues.

"Our timeline is we show up when we're asked and we do our constitutional duty that we swore oath to," Curry said.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick issued a statement following the failed quorum, promising continued pressure from the Senate.

"Let me be clear: the Texas Senate will pass the bills on Gov. Abbott's special session call over, and over, and over again until the House Democrats return from their 'vacation' to do the people's business," Patrick said.

In an interview, State Rep. Curry suggested the Democrats' strategy would ultimately prove futile.

"They're kind of creating their own monster here by doing what they're doing and that's not going to change anything when it comes to the redistricting map," Curry said.

In a phone call with 25 News' Marc Monory, McLennan County Democrat Mark Hays put the pressure on the Governor saying he's prioritizing President Donald Trump's demands.

"It is solely to please Donald Trump and try to avoid them losing their majority in 2026," said Hays.

Curry urged his Democratic colleagues to return to work, saying, "Come back... comeback and work on the issues that we're supposed to be working on."

However, a group aligned with Texas Democrats called "Sabotaging Our Safety" defended the lawmakers' actions, particularly regarding flood relief funding.

"He could release the funds today, yet has refused to for week.. Pretending otherwise, and using Texans' suffering as collateral for a political power grab to benefit Donald Trump, is a stunning betrayal of his oath," the group stated.

"It's going to lead to an even greater discrepancy and it guarantees that our delegation will be half white," said Hays.

"It's not where Texas is since I believe where almost to the point of being a majority minority state. This is likely a distortion to dilute likely-Democrat voters," he added.

Gov. Abbott also weighed in, condemning the absent Democrats in a strongly worded release.

"There will be no reprieve for the derelict Democrats who fled the state and abandoned their duty to the people who elected," Gov. Abbott said.