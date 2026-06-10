Texas DPS weighs in on Elm Mott residents' concerns about dangerous driving on FM 308

ELM MOTT, Texas (KXXV) — Residents along Farm Road 308, also known as Leroy Parkway, in Elm Mott are raising concerns about dangerous driving on the road — and Texas DPS is urging the public to help by calling in reckless behavior when they see it.

Neighbors say the road is plagued by speeding, illegal passing, and impaired drivers.

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Texas DPS weighs in on Elm Mott residents concerns about dangerous driving on Farm Road 308

"They drive wild they speed alot," one neighbor said.

Another resident described crashes that came directly onto their property.

"One in my yard here and the other was a drunk driver here ended up in my yard," the neighbor said.

Vincent Turner, who lives near FM 308, said dangerous driving on the road is a constant problem.

"About seven times a year I get passing no passing zones. People running stop signs off the dirt roads, um, ATVs drive on it, and when they get on it. I have to pull on my brakes pretty hard because I don't come in traffic and I can almost get rear ended," Turner said.

For Turner, the issue is personal. He said a serious crash on FM 308 changed his life and is part of why he decided to speak out.

"I mean, I got in a terrible accident on that road. I got hurt really bad. My wife didn't know if I was gonna live or die on that road," Turner said.

Turner said frustration over how infrequently the road is patrolled drove him to contact the station.

"Pretty much anger. The way the roads hardly ever patrolled. I mean when the accident happened... why can't they spare just to patrol once in a while? I'm not talking about full patrol. I'm talking about being noticed that the cops be noticed on that road," Turner said.

Texas DPS Sergeant Ryan Howard said the problems reported by drivers on FM 308 are not unique to that road. He said many crashes come down to the decisions drivers make.

"So on roads like this, what I see is a lot of unsafe passing, speeding, then people just not paying attention," Howard said.

Howard encouraged drivers to report reckless behavior when they see it.

"If you see somebody that you believe is intoxicated by the way that they're driving or you see somebody doing some type of reckless or dangerous driving behavior, we tell people all the time to call it in," Howard said.

He said that even with unpredictable road conditions and construction zones, preparation starts with the driver.

"The main thing here is just slowing down, paying attention," Howard said.

While troopers cannot be everywhere at once, DPS said reports from the public can help identify problem areas and dangerous drivers before a crash happens.

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