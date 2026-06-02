Texas colleges pass D.E.I compliance audit, but some students question whether the ban is the right approach

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas colleges largely received a passing grade on enforcing the state's diversity, equity and inclusion ban, according to a Texas Tribune report — but not all students are convinced the law is working as intended.

Maxwell Chapman, a Texas college student, said the debate over D.E.I on campuses is not a simple one.

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Texas colleges pass DEI compliance audit, but some students question whether the ban is the right approach

"I'm not really for bans for anything. I think that things probably are better to be talked through."

D.E.I — diversity, equity and inclusion — is an organizational framework designed to promote fairness and full participation, particularly for those who have been historically underrepresented or marginalized.

Chapman said he questions whether D.E.I programs actually bring people together.

"Actually creates more adversity, creates more isolation, and, uh, creates, uh,actually an escalation of discrimination, um, uh, between groups, um, then that actually solves it."

Chapman is one of thousands of Texas college students living through the aftermath of Senate Bill 17, the 2023 law that required public colleges to shut down D.E.I offices and end required D.E.I training.

"I do know some of the damaging effects of D.E.I. It's not that these individuals who may fall under these categories don't have rights. It's the way that D.E.I is implemented," Chapman said.

A February 2025 audit flagged both Texas A&M-Central Texas and McLennan Community College for compliance issues. Both schools immediately addressed the concerns identified in the audit and have had no issues since.

Chapman said he believes everyone can feel the effects of the ban.

"I mean, I do know people who would probably fall into those areas. In fact, may make the argument everybody does."

State leaders have created a new complaint process that allows students, faculty and staff to report possible violations.

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