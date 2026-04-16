WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into Lululemon over concerns the company misled customers about the safety of its products and the presence of "forever chemicals" in its clothing.

"Forever chemicals," also known as PFAS, are man-made compounds used in products like water-resistant clothing and nonstick materials. The chemicals do not break down easily and can build up over time in the environment and the human body.

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Texas attorney general launches investigation into Lululemon over forever chemicals found in clothing.

Al Johnson, a medical professional with Johnson Medical Group, said the compounds are used to help fabrics resist stress, stains, oils, and deterioration from sunlight.

"The compounds that are classified as PFAS compounds are used in many, many different areas to help fabrics be resistant to stress, stains, oils, deterioration from sunlight, and the amount used in fabrics of the whole amount produced in the world is about 3000 of that total production, so it's 0.003%," Johnson said.

He also notes these chemicals have been detected in drinking water sources, rivers, and wildlife across the country.

"It contaminates the environment. And of course if animals ingest it, wildlife ingest it, yeah, it affects them similar to what it affects humans and it just depends on how much they take in, but it does affect the environment," Johnson said. "It stays around in the environment for a long, long time, just as we found with DDT, which is the pesticide that has been banned in use in many areas."

At Baylor University, Lululemon is a staple for many students, worn for early morning workouts and walking to class. Despite the investigation announced earlier this week, some students say the clothing is built into their everyday lives.

"I just, it's really comfortable, uh, easy to work out in, doesn't bother me, yeah," one student said.

"I do have leggings that I wear like almost every time I run if it's cold, and then I wear some shorts when I run. So usually when I'm working out, probably a couple of times a week," another student said.

Still, some consumers are starting to think twice about their daily wardrobe choices.

"My mom tells me about this stuff, so like I try to stay away from like late, uh, like workout clothes, like whatever, uh, material that is, um, but sometimes I still wear them when I work out. But yeah, like on the day to day I try not to wear that too much," a third student said.

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