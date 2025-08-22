Texas announces $146 billion transportation plan with Killeen-area projects included

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott this week announced a $146 billion transportation plan that will bring new road projects to Bell County, including $30 million for work in the Killeen area. The 10-year plan, managed by the Texas Department of Transportation, will fund safety improvements, congestion relief and rural projects statewide. Reactions among Bell County residents are mixed on the announcement. TxDOT officials say the plan was shaped by public feedback and partnerships, aiming to improve mobility and meet Texas’ growing infrastructure needs.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Governor Greg Abbott announced a $146 billion, 10-year transportation plan this week that will bring new road construction projects to Bell County, including around $30 million for three roads in the Killeen area.

The massive investment, led by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), will fund safety upgrades, congestion relief and routine maintenance across the state.

For Bell County residents, this means more construction ahead — news that's generating mixed reactions in the community.

Manuel Vazquez, a Bell County resident from Copperas Cove, welcomes the additional roadwork.

"I think it's always good to see road construction in the community. Oh that's wonderful and I'm so happy to hear that," Vazquez said.

"I never mind because I know it's going to be for our own good," Vazquez said.

However, not all residents share his enthusiasm.

Donna Gregg is experiencing frustration with ongoing construction projects and wants the state to focus on completing current work before starting new initiatives.

"It's terrible… very terrible," Gregg said.

"I think they need to finish the ones we have active right now before they start any new projects and get construction crews that do the job," Gregg said.

TxDOT says the investment will target some of the state's most congested roadways while also increasing funding for rural projects.

Take a look at which roads will be impacted with construction expected to move forward between 2026 and 2029:



Robertson Avenue to East Avenue D in Copperas Cove

FM 3481 and Chaparral Road intersection in Harker Heights

Old Georgetown Road to the BNSF Railway in Copperas Cove

According to a statement from TxDOT Director Marc Williams, the 10-year plan was developed using public feedback and partnerships across the state, aiming to improve safety, mobility and support growth in the coming years.

"It’s no question why so many businesses and families want to move to Texas, and this monumental investment will help us take care of everyone here while attracting more to come in the future.” - Marc Williams, Executive Director of TxDot

The plan represents what Gov. Abbott calls a critical investment in Texas' growing infrastructure needs, designed to build the foundation for future generations.

“We must strengthen our roadways and improve congestion and safety to keep our economy booming and keep Texans moving. By investing billions of dollars in our transportation network today, we will build the future of Texas for generations to come." - Gov. Greg Abbott

