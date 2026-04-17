WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump to temporarily suspend state and federal gas taxes in an attempt to lower prices during the war in the Middle East.

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Texas agriculture commissioner calls to suspend state and federal gas taxes to lower prices at the pump

Central Texans are feeling the overall jump at the pump, especially those who rely on gas to get their work done.

"Right now I filled up $175 and practically with this $175, what used to last me all day long, a 10-hour workday, will now kind of be like a maybe five-hour, six-hour workday," Local Resident Carlos Arias said.

"I think it's bipartisan. I think everybody needs a break from these high gas prices. They're killing us. We don't have any other way to offset it," Miller said.

Some drivers filling their tanks are relying on apps like GasBuddy and Upside to find the best prices and cash-back offers.

"I downloaded this app called Upside," Resident and Delivery Driver Osvaldo Hernandez said.

"And me being a delivery driver, gas is a very, is very important to me. It is very important and that's why I downloaded the app and I'm saving the best I can while I'm working," Hernandez said.

Texans pay a flat state gasoline tax of 20 cents per gallon. In addition to the state tax, the federal tax is 18.4 cents per gallon, meaning Texans pay a total of 38.4 cents per gallon in taxes.

If state and federal gas taxes are suspended, drivers could save nearly 40 cents per gallon. With the average car having 12 to 16 gallons, that could put anywhere from around $5 to $6 back in drivers' pockets each time they fill up.

"This is just one way that we can soften the impact of high fuel prices, and it's all, all caused by the conflict with Iran. Uh, you know, good news is they're, they're opening that up. Bad news is, uh, it trickles down. It doesn't happen immediately. You know, gas prices won't fall immediately," Miller said.

"If that can be suspended. That would help out a lot," Arias said.

Miller said the suspension would only be temporary. Most of the state's gas taxes are used to fund the highway system, with five cents on the state tax going toward education.

Miller said the state's rainy day fund, plus oil exports, will hold strong for any money lost during a suspension of the tax.

25 News reached out to Abbott’s office for a response to Miller’s request, but has not heard back. Miller said he has also not heard anything from the governor.

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