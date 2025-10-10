BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M Pre-Medical society has partnered with 'A Reason to Dream', a Robertson County youth nonprofit, to provide around-the-clock tutoring support through the Flare app.

Watch the full story here:

Texas A&M students partner with local nonprofit to provide 24/7 tutoring through smartphone app

The collaboration connects students in Hearne with real-time tutoring help directly from their smartphones, offering support when traditional after-school programs aren't available.

Ezekiel Ramirez Students asking tutors for help in the Flare app.

"We just thought it'd be a good platform for now to use it with the 'Reason to Dream' kids, so we just have them reach out if they need any individual help," Alexander Rincon from the Texas A&M Pre-Medical Society said.

The app addresses the challenge of distance between the university and the community.

McKenzie Saathoff, also from the Pre-Medical Society, explained the practical benefits.

Ezekiel Ramirez McKenzie Saathoff, a Pre-Medical Society member shows 15 ABC how her organization uses the Flare app to help students in Robertson County.

"I think it also helps a lot because the distance is a bit tricky, so we would go like kind of every 2 weeks, and so this is a good way to get access 24/7 for the tutoring," Saathoff said.

The Flare app allows students to select subjects including math, science and literature, submit questions, and receive immediate help. Students can photograph their homework assignments and receive tips, explanations and support from volunteer tutors.

Ezekiel Ramirez 15 ABC's Ezekiel Ramirez gives you a closer look at the Flare app and how it works.

For the Texas A&M volunteers, the initiative extends beyond academic assistance to long-term mentorship and community investment.

"I just really hope that they see that they can do good, and there's options out there for them to better their community, better other communities, and then just themselves, like give themselves the opportunity that they can to succeed in life," Saathoff said.

Rincon emphasized the inspirational aspect of the program.

"I hope they're inspired. So, I hope they see our example and they just kind of take it to heart, you know, no matter what they do they put this much effort in their future," Rincon said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Students asking tutors for help in the Flare app.

The Pre-Medical Society plans to expand their efforts with tutoring workshops scheduled for later this fall.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.