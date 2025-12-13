BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — With the Aggies gearing up for a College Football Playoff game next weekend, more than 100,000 visitors are expected to pack Aggieland — and that means a major weekend for local businesses.

15 ABC spoke with city leaders and shop owners about what this playoff spotlight really means for our community.

Texas A&M playoff game set to bring $20 million economic boost to Brazos County

"Any time that the college football world can see College Station shine is a great thing for our community because more eyes get to see that this place is more special. It's not just an everyday college town," said Jeremiah Cook with Visit College Station.

Texas A&M is charging into its College Football Playoff showdown against the Miami Hurricanes with tens of thousands set to pour into Brazos County — and into local businesses that are banking on a deep Aggie playoff push.

"Every game generates about $20 million in economic impact throughout the Brazos Valley, which is really awesome to see," said Lina Adams with Destination Bryan.

Local officials tell 15 ABC the month of December usually crawls by — students clear out, events wind down. But a playoff run changes the tempo, turning a quiet month into a full-throttle rush for shops and hotels.

"Being able to bring some extra visitors to town for a weekend is an awesome opportunity for businesses to be able to do a little Christmas sale, get that extra revenue boost there at the end of the year," Adams said.

Businesses tell 15 ABC this influx of fans not only fills rooms and restaurants — it triggers a trickle effect that touches every corner of the community. Retailers like Aggieland Outfitters tell 15 ABC they're gearing up for shoulder-to-shoulder crowds — and they expect that energy to spill well beyond game day.

"This is gonna be huge. I mean, the hotels are gonna be packed, tax dollars are gonna be coming in. Local restaurants are gonna be thriving," said Blake Bodin with Aggieland Outfitters.

For smaller shops, these football weekends do more than spike sales — they introduce new customers who keep coming back long after the final whistle.

"Just come ready to shop, come ready to spend that money in local economy and take care of the mom and pops that are down here working hard every day," said Cindy Roberts with Burr's Unfinished Furniture.

Texas A&M will take on Miami on Saturday, Dec. 20 at Kyle Field. You can watch the game on 25 News/15 ABC.

