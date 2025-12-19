COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Crews are setting up for Saturday morning's College Football Playoff game between Texas A&M and Miami, but with the big game comes big traffic and parking challenges. Transportation officials are offering tips to help fans get in and out safely.

Watch the full story here:

Texas A&M fans prepare for traffic chaos ahead of College Football Playoff game

"Oh man, it's going to be packed, even though it's an 11 a.m. game. You know, Aggies will show up and it's going to be hectic," said Julian Gante, a Texas A&M student.

For students like Gante, game day in Aggieland comes down to timing and teamwork.

Ezekiel Ramirez Julian Gante, a Texas A&M student shares his thoughts about the upcoming game day traffic with 15 ABC.

"Usually my friends and I, we always get one designated driver. We ride in the back of his truck, right on the bed, and then we get all dropped off," Gante said.

But this weekend, even students who plan ahead can expect crowds and congestion. With a sell-out crowd expected for the playoff showdown between Texas A&M and Miami, transportation officials say traffic builds early and lasts all weekend.

Ezekiel Ramirez Parked cars at the Texas A&M campus.

"It's gonna be crazy. Lots of people in town," said Debbie Albert from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.

Albert says congestion peaks about an hour to 90 minutes before kickoff, and waiting until the last minute only makes it worse.

Ezekiel Ramirez Debbie Albert from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute and Tad Fifer from Texas A&M Transportation Services share tips on how neighbors can handle the game day traffic.

"If you come to campus and you're having to search for parking and driving around in circles, then we're having to serve that traffic more than one time if they can't get to their desired destination," Albert said.

Her advice? Arrive early or park outside campus.

"You can park in downtown Bryan and then take the free shuttle, and it'll bring you right here to Kyle Field. Let somebody else deal with the traffic mess," Albert said.

Ezekiel Ramirez A 'lot full' sign.

Transportation Services also urge fans to think about the end of the game before they ever park.

"We're asking drivers to consider where they want to be post game when they're selecting a lot to make sure that campus is going to or the traffic is going to push them in that direction," said Tad Fifer from Texas A&M Transportation Services.

Students say the crowds are part of the experience, but a little patience goes a long way.

"It's gonna be hectic, but it'll be fun," Gante said.

Pedestrian safety closures begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. For more information about game day parking, fans can click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.