Texas A&M Chancellor sends out message on potential of federal immigration authorities on campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University System Chancellor Glenn Hegar put out a statement following a recent message sent out to the Texas A&M community.
The message read:
"I am aware of a message sent from our flagship campus that provides guidance to the Texas A&M community in the event federal immigration authorities conduct enforcement or other activities on campus in the future.
Let me be very clear: University police will always cooperate fully with any local, state or federal law enforcement efforts."
Chancellor Glenn Hegar