Texas A&M braces for weekend winter storm

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University is implementing comprehensive safety measures as a winter storm approaches the Brazos Valley this weekend, with officials making significant operational changes to protect students and faculty.

Campus officials have modified dining hall hours, restricted access to certain buildings, and adjusted bus schedules in preparation for the incoming weather system. Parking garage roofs have been closed as a precautionary measure.

University administrators are closely monitoring weather conditions to determine whether Monday classes will need to be delayed or canceled.

Emergency Management has been distributing National Weather Service updates to campus departments and collaborating with Student Affairs to establish alternative housing locations for students if necessary. The department is also partnering with the Texas A&M Hotel to accommodate frontline staff on campus, ensuring they remain available to address any facility or utility emergencies that may arise.

"Stay in this weekend if you can. Please don't go anywhere if you can avoid it. Stay warm," Dion DeLao with emergency management said.

"We want everybody to be as safe as possible," Monica Martinez with emergency management said.

Emergency Management will continue monitoring weather conditions and providing updates to students throughout the weekend.

