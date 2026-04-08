COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University is seeing a surge in applications, driving down acceptance rates even as the university admits about the same number of students.

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Texas A&M acceptance rates drop as student applications see a surge.

With enrollment reaching the upper 80,000s across all locations, Texas A&M is one of the largest universities in the country. More students are applying each year to become a part of the university, creating more competition for acceptance.

"I would say it's kind of insane just how much harder it is to get into like school nowadays," Texas A&M student Fernando Matas said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Texas A&M student Fernando Matas shares his personal application experience.

New admissions data shows acceptance rates are going down. However, the university is not shrinking its class size. The real change is the total number of applicants, making the larger pool of potential students look more competitive.

Ezekiel Ramirez 15 ABC sharing some information about the number of applicants TAMU gets every year.

"Especially compared to my freshman year, I've just seen like campus a lot more full," Matas said.

Some students, like those in the top 10% of their high school class, still have a guaranteed path in.

"I was top 10% in my high school, so I applied knowing I was gonna get in because it's automatic," Texas A&M student Baylor Cain said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Texas A&M student Baylor Cain shares his personal application experience with 15 ABC.

For others, the path is not as simple.

"I was put on the waitlist when I originally applied," Matas said.

"Two of my roommates had to take the Blinn route. They didn't get into A&M the first time," Cain said.

Students tell 15 ABC the rising demand says something bigger about the university itself.

Ezekiel Ramirez Students walking around the Texas A&M campus.

"It's a kind of a cool feeling seeing how people are wanting to be a part of it," Cain said.

"I could understand why we're getting so many applicants is because of what the university does and what it stands for," Cain said.

15 ABC reached out to Enrollment Management, but they were unavailable for an on-camera interview.

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