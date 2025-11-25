TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple's 79th Annual Christmas Parade takes place Monday night downtown, featuring over 100 floats with a Lone Star theme and providing free holiday entertainment for families during challenging economic times.



Free Community Event: The parade offers families a cost-free way to celebrate the holidays together, which is especially important during tough economic times.

The parade offers families a cost-free way to celebrate the holidays together, which is especially important during tough economic times. Texas Theme: This year's parade features a Lone Star theme with participants like Melanie Zavodny creating Texas-themed floats, including farm animals with cowboy hats.

This year's parade features a Lone Star theme with participants like Melanie Zavodny creating Texas-themed floats, including farm animals with cowboy hats. Community Spirit: The event emphasizes bringing neighbors together and giving back to the community, with hundreds expected to line downtown streets for the celebration.

Check out the story:

Temple's 79th Annual Christmas Parade brings community together with free holiday celebration

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Temple's 79th Annual Christmas Parade is set to step off Monday night downtown, offering families a free way to celebrate the holidays together during challenging economic times.

This year's parade features a Lone Star theme, with city spokesperson Emelie Palma expecting more than 100 floats to participate in the festive procession.

"Texas is all about farms, so we crafted up a couple little pigs with their little cowboy hat and bandana," said Melanie Zavodny, a parade participant who is creating a Texas-themed float this year, after previously featuring a Disney-themed entry.

For many families navigating tough economic times, free community events like the Christmas parade provide an opportunity to celebrate without financial strain.

"This is also a free event so it's an event where any friend and family can come to and that is the most important part is keeping some events free," Palma said.

Palma, who grew up attending Christmas parades herself, understands the importance of these community traditions for families.

"Growing up I used to go to Christmas parades and seeing the families come to these events like that was me when I was younger," Palma said.

The parade represents more than just holiday decorations and lights for participants like Zavodny, who sees it as an opportunity to strengthen community bonds.

"It's a time where people can get together with their family, grab their neighbors while giving back to the community and come out to this event where it doesn't cost anything but your time," Zavodny said.

"It's about giving back to family and the community and that's what Christmas is all about," Zavodny said.

Hundreds of spectators are expected to line the downtown streets to watch the floats roll by during Monday night's celebration.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.