Temple resident creates community blessing box, offering free food and supplies through Christmas

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple resident Scott Huntley created a community blessing box in his driveway, offering free food and supplies to neighbors through Christmas.



The blessing box at 1906 Broken Shoe Trail contains food, toiletries, and homemade meal kits available to anyone in need.

Huntley was inspired to start the project after the government shutdown and seeing similar efforts on social media.

The box turns over frequently with donations and Huntley plans to continue the initiative for many holiday seasons.

Community blessing box provides free food, toiletries to Temple neighbors through holiday season

A Temple resident has turned his driveway into a community blessing box, offering free food and supplies to anyone in need through Christmas.

Scott Huntley installed the cabinet-looking box at his home on Broken Shoe Trail about a month ago, stocking it with everything from green beans and chips to toiletries and homemade meal kits.

"I wanted to do something to give back to the community alongside my light shows," Huntley said.

The Ohio native was inspired to start the initiative after the government shutdown and watching a fellow Midwesterner create TikTok videos about similar community efforts. That's when he got the motivation to start his own donation project.

"These are my meal kits that I make so this is a single-bag meal with cooking instructions," Huntley said.

The blessing box is located at 1906 Broken Shoe Trail, where anyone is welcome to take what they need or drop off donations.

"This continues and it turns over pretty frequently as I get donations but I try to keep it as stocked as I can," Huntley said.

Huntley plans to continue operating the blessing box for many holiday seasons to come.

