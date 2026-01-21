Temple Meta data center partnership aims to conserve water amid rising rates in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Meta's new data center on Eberhardt Road is partnering with water management company ION to conserve 26 million gallons of water over five years as Central Texas communities face rising water rates.



A new data center coming to Central Texas is sparking conversations about water conservation as communities across the region face rising utility rates.

The Meta data center on Eberhardt Road in Temple is expected to open later this year. As the facility prepares to launch, water rate increases are taking effect across several Central Texas communities, including neighborhoods like Lacy Lakeview and Marquez.

"We need the business and the infrastructure so we can be technologically advanced, so I think it's something that goes along with it," said Greg Windham, who lives in Temple.

Windham said he has seen an increase in water rates over the past three decades in his hometown. While he's not a fan of paying more for water, he believes it's necessary.

"We have to have technological advancement here in Texas and we might have to make some sacrifices," Windham said.

A new partnership between Meta and water management company ION is aiming to conserve as much water as possible. In a news release, ION CEO Eric Hamberger said water conservation requires community-driven solutions.

"Water is a limited resource, under threat from multiple factors. Conserving it requires scalable, community-driven solutions," Hamberger said.

"We need to conserve as much water as we can and if we are able to do both then that's what we have to do," Windham said.

The plan, which stretches over the next five years, aims to save about 26 million gallons of water for affordable housing communities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.