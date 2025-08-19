Temple ISD proposes a $122 million bond to address growth and safety concerns

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple Independent School District is asking voters to decide on two bond propositions this November totaling $122 million. Proposition A focuses on school safety with plans for additional officers and fencing, while Proposition B would add more classrooms to address growth.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Temple ISD is asking voters to approve two bond propositions this November that would fund improvements at existing buildings and enhance public safety measures across the dsitrict.

"We're growing a lot in Temple so we're outgrowing a lot of our campuses," said Melissa Prather, a Temple homeowner.

For Prather, the potential increase in property taxes — possibly an extra $60 per month — isn't a concern.

"I do not mind property taxes since when you think about how much people pay in coffee when people go out to eat," Prather said.

The $122 million bond package is divided into two separate propositions, with community input driving the initiative.

"Parent's said look we do not want to build new schools right now but we don't want portables because kids want to sit somewhere so we want to add classrooms to existing buildings," said Bobby Ott, Temple ISD Superintendent.

Proposition A focuses on enhancing safety throughout the district.

"That adds a police officer at every one of our elementary campus while also adding perimeter fencing in some parts of the district who don't have it," Ott said.

Meanwhile, Proposition B addresses the district's growth challenges.

"This will add 34 plus classrooms on some elementary schools and it will also add to our high schools; 16 classrooms there," Ott said.

Prather expressed confidence in the district's leadership regarding the bond proposal.

"Dr. Ott is brilliant and he is always looking at the best interests for our kids," Prather said.

