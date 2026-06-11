Temple high school announces new head baseball coach

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple High School selects Ryan Pinkerton as the new head baseball coach, as announced by Athletic Director Steve Prentiss.

Pinkerton has been on the Wildcats coaching staff since 2023 as the assistant baseball coach and running backs coach for Temple football.

In the announcement, Prentiss shared his excitement saying:

"He is a passionate educator and coach who has already made a tremendous impact on our student-athletes. His energy, leadership, and commitment to the values of Temple Athletics make him the right person to lead Wildcat Baseball into the future."

Pinkerton is a Texas Tech graduate and served in the United States Army as a Joint Fires Observer from 2016 to 2020.

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