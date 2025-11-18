Temple College partners with Texas A&M University—Central Texas to offer degrees on single campus

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Temple College and Texas A&M University—Central Texas announced a new partnership that allows students to earn degrees from both institutions on the Temple College campus through a new University Center. The collaboration aims to increase educational accessibility and affordability, with tuition ranging from $4,000 to $7,000 for in-state students.



Marc Monroy, KXXV

Temple College and Texas A&M University—Central Texas signed a new partnership agreement Tuesday morning that will allow students to earn degrees from both institutions without leaving the Temple College campus.

The partnership coincides with the opening of Temple College's new University Center, where students can take Texas A&M—Central Texas classes while remaining at Temple College.

"Students will be able to get associate's degrees, certificates, bachelors, masters and beyond without having to relocate or go anywhere else," Temple College President Christy Ponce said.

For first-year Temple College student Autumn Simmons, the partnership represents expanded opportunities close to home.

"I think that gives people a lot of opportunities because a lot of people aren't able to go out of state or to other areas because of affordability so that'll give people the option to just go down the street," Simmons said.

Simmons chose Temple College primarily for financial reasons and for it's softball program.

"The fact that you could get the first couple years of my major covered for cheaper is a big part of it," Simmons said. "The fact that you're able to get good learning and lessons just from paying less than what you would at a normal university."

The average tuition for both schools ranges from $4,000 to $7,000 for in-state students. Texas A&M—Central Texas President Richard Rhodes said this makes it one of the most affordable college options in the nation.

"It's all about accessibility, affordability and working collaboratively to provide the right environment," Rhodes said.

Rhodes said combining the partnership with dual-enrollment credits offered by local high schools creates additional cost savings for students.

"When you combine alternative pathways for students it is a very low cost and affordable pathway," Rhodes said.

