TEA releases final Financial Accountability Ratings for 2024-2025

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The TEA releases 2024-2025 Financial Integrity or FIRST ratings for Texas public schools with 81% of school systems earning an ‘A’ or "Superior Achievement" rating.

In a press release Thursday, the TEA said, "By maintaining strong financial practices, these school systems are building brighter futures for the students and communities they serve. The School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) was established by the 77th Texas Legislature in 2001 to provide accountability for Texas public schools on the quality of their financial management practices".

Many school districts in our area received an 'A' rating, including College Station ISD, Waco ISD, Killeen ISD, Temple ISD, and Bryan ISD.

Marlin ISD, Robinson ISD, and West ISD received 'B' ratings.

McGregor received a 'C' rating.

According to the TEA, the ratings are based on annual financial reports submitted by school systems to TEA for the 2024 fiscal year.

School systems are assigned one of four possible letter grades (A, B, C, or F) under the financial accountability ratings, along with a coinciding financial management rating which includes "Superior Achievement", "Above Standard Achievement", "Meets Standard Achievement" or "Substandard Achievement".

The TEA said, FIRST ratings are calculated by using 21 financial indicators for both traditional school districts and public charter schools, such as administrative cost expenditures; the accuracy of a district or charter school’s financial information submitted to TEA; and any financial vulnerabilities or material weaknesses in internal controls as determined by an external auditor.

To see how your child's school district ranked, click here.

