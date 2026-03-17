Student found with firearm on CISD campus

(KXXV) — A high school student was found with a firearm at Connally High School Monday morning during the school’s daily safety screenings.

Campus administration and the Connally ISD Police Department immediately isolated the student, according to a statement on the district's official Facebook page.

See the full statement below:

Parents were notified about the incident according to the district.

“We would like to thank the dedicated staff members of Connally High School who conduct morning safety procedures every day,” the statement read. “Their swift and methodical response helped minimize risk in what could have been a highly volatile situation.”

Connally ISD officials said they are conducting a thorough investigation and reviewing existing security measures to ensure student safety.

We will continue to update this story once we know more.

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