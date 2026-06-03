ELM MOTT, Texas (KXXV) — Drivers and residents along Farm Road 308 in Elm Mott say speeding and dangerous passing have become regular occurrences on the road, also known as Leroy Parkway — and crash data backs up their concerns.

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Speeding, dangerous passing on FM 308 in Elm Mott raise safety concerns

TXDOT reports 12 crashes on FM 308 in 2024, dropping to 10 in 2025. So far in 2026, six crashes have already been reported. Alcohol was a factor in six of those crashes over the last two years.

Joretta Brian moved into her home along FM 308 last year, where her driveway backs up to Leroy Parkway. She says speeding is something she sees regularly.

"They drive wild, yeah, they speed a lot on this road," Brain said.

She says dangerous passing is also a problem near her property.

"They're trying to pass on the, on the wrong side as we're trying to turn into our driveway," Brian said.

Brian says she witnessed a serious crash nearby just recently.

"Not in my yard, but they had a head-on collision right down, right down the bottom of the road, uh, last, uh, weekend it was," Brain said.

Just down the road, Robert Runyan says most drivers are careful, but some still ignore the speed limit.

"But a lot of people coming in from the Leroy side. They forget that we're at the beginning of the speed limit dropped so they end up speeding in through a little bit," Runyan said.

Runyan has lived along FM 308 for 24 years and says crashes have happened close to home.

"There's been two reps uh one of them ended up in our yard here and the other one was a drunk driver off of 35 and they clipped the car and they both ended up in the ditches and nobody was hurt in either case," Runyan said.

While many daily drivers travel FM 308 without incident, residents say it only takes one person speeding or making a reckless pass to put the community at risk.

"It's just every so often you get the, the speedster and everything, so you know those need to slow down a little bit," Runyan said.

We will continue to follow up with TXDOT and Texas DPS on efforts to make FM 308 safer for Elm Mott residents.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

