SNOOK, Texas (KRHD) — Residents in Snook say the restrooms at a local park are routinely locked, forcing families to cut their visits short and prompting calls for the city to find a solution.

Ezekiel Ramirez Snook resident Jacqulyn Richuber talking about the locked restrooms.

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Snook park restrooms locked, leaving families frustrated and calling for change

Jacqulyn Richuber said she took her kids to the park hoping to spend the afternoon playing — but the day quickly took a turn.

"One of my kiddos said they needed to go to the restroom, so I was like, ok, let's see if they're open."

"They're like, Mama, it won't open, it's locked."

Ezekiel Ramirez Snook resident Jacqulyn Richuber showing 15 ABC the locked restrooms.

Richuber said the locked restrooms often cut their park visits short.

"It's frustrating because then you're like, well, baby, we gotta pack up everything and go home."

"It makes you feel bad as a parent because you're letting down your kiddos that wanna play on the playground."

After sharing her frustration online, she realized other neighbors are dealing with the same problem.

Ezekiel Ramirez Jacqulyn Richuber's post on Facebook.

"Say you're a man and you need to go to the bathroom. Can't go cause it's locked. Say you're a woman and you need to go to the bathroom. Can't go, cause it's locked."

Ezekiel Ramirez Snook resident Jacqulyn Richuber showing 15 ABC the locked restrooms.

"You would think Snook would open, if not these bathrooms, maybe put porta potties, you know, do something."

15 ABC reached out to the City of Snook about the restrooms, but officials declined an interview. In a statement, the city said the restrooms are mostly kept locked due to limited staffing, cleaning costs, and past vandalism and damage. The city also said the facilities are only open during events and park rentals.

Ezekiel Ramirez Statement from the city of Snook.

Ezekiel Ramirez Statement from the city of Snook.

Richuber responded to the city's statement.

"Wow. That's kind of like we're getting jig jacked around as a community."

Richuber said it's not just about locked doors — it's about making sure local families don't feel pushed out of a park they're supposed to enjoy. When asked what message she had for the city, she was direct.

Ezekiel Ramirez Snook resident Jacqulyn Richuber talking about the locked restrooms with 15 ABC.

"Please listen to us. We're citizens here. We come to the parks all the time. We need a functioning restroom that works for our kids."

Richuber said she hopes speaking out brings attention — and a solution — so families can actually enjoy the park without running into a locked door.

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